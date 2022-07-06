27-year-old woman shot in Kentwood parking lot

The woman's injuries are considered non-life-threatening and the suspect was taken into custody.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A woman sustained injuries after being shot in a Kentwood parking lot, police say.

Kentwood Police were responding to a complaint of a shooting at 3328 Pheasant Ridge around 7:10 p.m.

Police found a gunshot victim, a 27-year-old woman, in the parking lot. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The suspect was taken into custody without issue. Police say the suspect and victim were known to each other.

The incident is still under investigation by the Kentwood Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616-656-6604 or Silent Observer.

