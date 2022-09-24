Elderly woman shot while passing out pamphlets in Ionia Co.

The woman, 83, was visiting a residence in Ionia County and passing out pamphlets when an argument ensued. She shot in the shoulder, police say.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — An elderly woman was shot while going door-to-door in Ionia County on Tuesday afternoon, Michigan State Police say.

The woman, 83, was visiting a residence in Ionia County and passing out pamphlets when an argument ensued, police say. She shot in the shoulder and drove herself to the Lake Odessa Police Department.

Officers then transported her to a nearby hospital, where she was later released.

The investigation is still ongoing. Michigan State Police say the material the woman was passing out is part of the investigation.

After the investigation is complete, the report will be sent to the Ionia County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to review charges.

