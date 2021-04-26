x
Woman, son die in crash on day of husband's funeral

Their vehicle was struck by a pickup truck Friday, about 15 miles from Battle Creek.
BELLEVUE, Mich. — Authorities say a woman and her son died in a car crash last week in Eaton County, just before a funeral was scheduled to take place for her husband. 

The victims were identified as 71-year-old Loralie Hunter of Bellevue and 53-year-old Troy Bass of Vermontville. Their vehicle was struck by a pickup truck Friday, about 15 miles from Battle Creek. A third person in the vehicle was injured. 

Hunter's husband, Ross Hunter, died on April 10. Funerals for Ross and Loralie Hunter will be held Saturday.

