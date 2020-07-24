Woman shot in the head in southeast Grand Rapids

The caller said they heard a gunshot. Police found a woman sitting on the side of the road, holding her head.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday, around midnight, Grand Rapids Police Department received a call about a shooting in the 100 block of Sheldon Avenue SE.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a woman sitting on the curb, with her head wrapped in bandages.

The woman was conscious and able to communicate with officers.

GRPD confirmed that the woman had indeed been shot, in the head. She was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

Police are investigating and have shut down Sheldon Avenue SE, which sits in the middle of Buckley Street SW and Pleasant Street SE.

This is a developing story, we will continue to bring you the latest as soon as it becomes available.

