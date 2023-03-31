Women of Wayland hope to build memorial for children

The Women of Wayland have started a fundraising campaign to make sure children in their community are never forgotten.

Example video title will go here for this video

WAYLAND, Mich. — It may be small, but the City of Wayland Mini Park has a lot going for it. It has a beautiful mural featuring butterflies. It's home to the town Christmas tree. The ground is covered in flower beds, and the trees are adorned with welcoming Edison lights.

And perhaps most importantly, the park is located right in the center the city. Anyone who walks or drives through downtown is likely to see it. The Women of Wayland want those eyeballs on their latest project.

"We're trying to raise funds to create a memorial sculpture in this mini park, that will be dedicated to children who have lost their lives in Wayland and pretty much anywhere, any community, just as a small memorial for their memory to keep them alive," said Emmy Wagner, who serves as the secretary of the Women of Wayland.

Even after it goes up, the memorial will have the potential to grow as more people want their loved ones to be recognized.

"The thought is that members of the community will be able to purchase bricks in memory of their lost children," said group member Cathy Dutkiewicz.

"This brings people together to put something together that will live on beyond us - kind of a legacy of those people, so people don't forget. People won't forget who these people were."

Community member Judy Straub has lost a child herself, and she's looking forward to seeing this memorial getting built.

"Anybody from anywhere in the world that walks by that monument and sees what it represents, knows that their loved one is still remembered and is still important," she said.

To get the monument built, the Women of Wayland will have to raise around $5,000. They have a GoFundMe page set up, and they have an event planned for this coming summer.

"We are having a Battle of the Bands on June 3 here in Wayland at the Wayland Hotel. It's going to be just a blast. Cover will be $5. We're going to raffle off gift baskets as well," said group member Fran Cook.

"All of the funds raised will go to the memorial sculpture for children that we have lost too young. The rest of it will go to [Wayland Union] High School for scholarships."

This project hits close to the heart for the Women of Wayland. Each of the members who were interviewed for this story has had a child who passed away.

"When I came up with the idea, I thought this would be so much fun and this would be a great way to honor these kids and give back to the community," said Women of Wayland vice president Renee Schuitema.

"I had no idea the effect it would have on me and my dear friends that are helping me with this. It resurfaces a lot of emotions and a lot of memories."

In the spirit of what these women are trying to accomplish, 13 ON YOUR SIDE is sharing a little bit about each of the children the women featured in this story have lost.

Michael, son of Fran Cook

In 1979, Michael Ferner passed away when he was just two months old of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

"Every parent's worst nightmare is losing a child, but I think it's especially difficult with an infant because you never know who they would have become. Would he be married or have children? What kind of person or would he be? I have no memories of taking him to ball games or movies or anything like that," Fran said.

McKenna, daughter of Cathy Dutkiewicz

In 2020, McKenna Dutkiewicz passed away at age 21. Her mother Cathy says she was very accepting of others. She had attended Wayland schools her entire career. She played violin in the orchestra and was a member of the swimming and track teams.

"She was at Eastern Michigan University for a couple of years and was in Kalamazoo with friends, wanting to study at Western potentially, and was in the process of moving home to save money so she could accomplish that."

Eric, son of Renee Schuitema

In 2007, Eric Schuitema passed away at age 18. He lettered in tennis and hockey and was also involved in theater. He was getting ready to start his college years to become a teacher.

"Eric was a wonderful kid. He was he was a shining star. He could make anybody's day brighter. I have people tell me to this day when they think about him, he brings a smile to their face. He was loved in his community," Renee said.

Becky, daughter of Judy Straub

Judy Straub adopted her daughter Becky when she was four years old. Becky was a cheerleader. But 37 years ago, she passed away at age 14.

"Becky was a firecracker like you never saw. She pushed the limits to the maximum, and was an incredible joy. She made me laugh and smile to see the joy that she had."

Terra, daughter of Emmy Wagner

In 2008, Terra Wagner passed away at age 16. Her mother Emmy describes her as a singer, a dancer and a showstopper.

"She was a ray of sunshine, I guess you could say. She lived every day pretty much like it was going to be her last. She was a very social person. She was the one at school where if there were a new person, her principal would ask her to show them around because she was friendly and open. A good listener, and a good talker," Emmy said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.