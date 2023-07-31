Women run the show at Plainfield Twp. Fire Station 3 Monday

Women outnumbered men on shift Monday, marking a significant moment in a once male-dominated field.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It was a field once dominated by men, yet in 2023, more women are choosing to pursue careers in firefighting.

A fact the Plainfield Township Fire Department celebrated recently, noting in a Facebook post that women on staff at Station 3 Monday outnumbered their male colleagues.

“Everything's broadening and just having these two here with me, it's so great,” Jessica Herrington gestured in the direction of the two female firefighters standing beside her.

Monday’s shift marked a moment nearly two decades in the making for Herrington.

“I'm a first generation firefighter in my family,” she related. “I just thought that it'd be a fun thing to do.”

Some 18 years after Herrington first turned fun into a career…

“It's the best job in the world,” she explained. “I don't go to work. I come to shift.”

As the only woman on the crew… until recently.

“Having males and females in the service really balances each other out--You have females reminding males it's okay to stay in touch with their emotions and you have men that push them that, like yes, you can do it,” Allison Miedzielec laughed.

The Plainfield Township Fire Department equipment operator’s uncle was also a firefighter for Plainfield Township growing up, so Miedzielec had the background. Yet, initially focusing more on the EMS side, a foray into firefighting would mean taking a chance.

“I think that a lot of women are now empowered to try careers that they originally didn't think were possible,” Miedzielec suggested. “I know I never dreamed of being a firefighter, so it's kind of cool to get those opportunities.”

“Having that inspiration is definitely something that sparks that fire in the next generation,” Firefighter Ruby Brock noted.

As for what sparked the fire in Brock, she recalled childhood dreams of a career in firefighting. She got her formal start in the field in high school, where dual enrollment allowed her regular visits to the station in Plainfield.

Still, she admitted there were questions concerning whether, in practice, she could physically do the job of which she’d dreamt for so long.

“It was literally a dream come true,” Brock said. “Now that I have gone through all of the needed steps, it’s very empowering to look back on the journey. I did make it.”

Not only are more women are applying, District Chief Kyle Svoboda related, more women are putting on donning the uniform and doing the work, resulting in a department that more closely resembles the people it serves.

“The fire service is ever changing,” he laughed. “What it is today won't be what it is five years from now. What it is today wasn't what it was five years ago. I foresee the trend continually evolving and changing to whatever the needs are for the community.”

As someone who once worked alongside only men, Herrington can appreciate the paradigm shift the field has undergone in recent years.

“My heart is becoming fuller and fuller every day,” she smiled at the women beside her.

A feeling not lost on the department’s newest recruits, who’d like to see the trend continue. The two of them offered a message to their future fellow female fire personnel:

“Just do it. Just go headfirst into it. It's been the best thing ever,” Brock urged. “If you don't think that you physically can do it, or mentally can do it, you'll surprise yourself… you're always going to grow and that's really what we're all about here.”

For more information regarding the Plainfield Township Fire Department or to apply, visit their website.