Gov. Whitmer declares June 12th Women Veterans Recognition Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Governor Whitmer has issued a proclamation declaring Sunday, June 12th Women Veterans Recognition Day.

We honor all women veterans who have served this country including the 43,000 living women veterans in Michigan.

This week was the first-ever women's veterans conference in Lansing and Muskegon-based organization WINC: For All Women Veterans was there.

The group is hosting a reception for the veterans and their families at the Veterans Museum in Muskegon on Sunday, June 12.

WINC's Outreach Director, Henrietta Hadley, says for the past four years they have had to fight for more recognition.

"My hope is that more women veterans will feel connected, and that they will feel as if they have a sisterhood, and that they can step out of the isolation, into the visual least visualization of being a very important part of their communities," Hadley said.

Women have played a significant role in defending the U.S since the Revolutionary War.

They also represent the fastest-growing segment of the veteran population.

