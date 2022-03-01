Gov. Whitmer proclaims March as Women’s History Month

Whitmer says it’s a time to honor women’s contributions in Michigan history.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is kicking off March 2022 by proclaiming it as Women’s History Month. In a release Tuesday, she said it’s a time to honor women’s contributions in Michigan history.

“This month, we look to our past and honor those who secured footholds in the halls of power, shattered glass ceilings, and broke down doors to opportunity,” Whitmer said. “Each and every day, women across Michigan step up in incredible ways to get things done. But these are tough times, especially for women. That’s why we must work together, Democrats and Republicans, to create better opportunities for women and an economy that supports them and their families.

“I’m proud of what women in Michigan have accomplished, especially to strengthen our economy, and I’ll keep working with anyone to create even more progress for women.”

Whitmer says she is focusing on the livelihood of women in Michigan by “building economic security, focusing on women’s health and ensuring representation in state government.”

The see the full proclamation, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.