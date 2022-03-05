Women's Resource Center finds new home, launches Propel Campaign

The Propel Campaign is a $2 million fundraising effort to move the organization to its new location.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Women's Resource Center has found a new home at 816 Madison Avenue SE in Grand Rapids and has launched a fundraising program to raise funds to move the organization.

The Women's Resource Center hopes to move into its new location in early 2023 after raising $2 million with their Propel Campaign to cover expenses.

The Propel Campaign has raised $1.2 million of its $2 million goal since it launched last year.

The new facility will increase visibility, accessibility and add additional room for programming.

"We're so excited about moving into this beautiful building and the future expansion of this building in order to be able to serve more women who are unemployed or underemployed, and to be able to serve women coming out at the justice system," said Sandra Gaddy, CEO of the Women's Resource Center.

The Women's Resource Center offers several programs that are meant to eliminate barriers and equip women with tools to find fulfilling and purposeful employment. Some of the programs include: Job coaching, scholarships, employment support groups, free professional clothing and mentorship.

"I'm super grateful for our founders... between 1971 and 1973, when they were creating, and doing the research on if this is important, is a women's based organization important for our community. They didn't stop there," added Gaddy. "They wrote the case study that went out to many other states. And I've been fortunate enough to be able to visit other women's resource centers that came five, 10 and 15 years later, who were doing the work across the country. But what I think is so important is that the woman here in West Michigan, Grand Rapids, Michigan, started that work in they ought to be celebrated."

The center has been offering their services to West Michigan women since 1973 and is currently located at 678 Front Ave NW.

