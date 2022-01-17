Woodland Mall opens first Michigan location of Offline by Aerie

Offline by Aerie offers a variety of clothing styles and accessories that emphasize an active lifestyle.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Retailer Offline by Aerie has opened a location at the Woodland Mall in Kentwood, mall officials say. This is the store's first location in Michigan.

Offline by Aerie is an activewear brand that emphasizes enjoying downtime away from digital devices. It offers clothing, loungewear, swimwear, jackets and coats, underwear and accessories.

The store can be found in the JCPenney wing of the mall, boasting a 3,600-square-foot space.

“We are delighted to welcome Offline by Aerie to Woodland Mall as its first Michigan location,” said Alyson Presser, marketing manager for Woodland Mall. “With its dedication to women’s fitness — mind, body and soul — Offline by Aerie will complement our expansive selection of destination retailers.”

Offline by Aerie is part of the American Eagle Outfitters family, and features trendy items at affordable prices.

"This brand ensures that no matter where you are in your journey to health and wellbeing, you will feel and look good in their products," reads a press release. "With attention to detail and comfort, its pieces are constructed to get you from your bed to the boardroom with a minimum of fuss while having fun."

Woodland Mall officials are encouraging shoppers to visit the new Offline by Aerie store as it makes its Michigan debut. It is recommended that mall visitors practice social distancing and use hand sanitizer that is stationed throughout the mall.

