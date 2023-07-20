Woodland Mall gives notice to spa to vacate after customer complaints

13 ON YOUR SIDE reported an accusation of sexual assault against Premier by Dead Sea in May. Woodland Mall did not clarify the nature of the customer complaints.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Woodland Mall has sent a notice to Premier by Dead Sea to vacate the mall. This is following "customer complaints."

In a statement, a Woodland Mall representative said: "The safety and well-being of our guests are always our top priority. After receiving customer complaints, we sent a notice to Premier Dead Sea requiring them to stop doing facials and massages immediately. They have been given notice to vacate the mall."

A representative was unable to clarify the nature of the customer complaints, nor connect it to previous 13 ON YOUR SIDE reports.

In May, 13 ON YOUR SIDE reported on an accusation of sexual assault at the spa. No charges were brought against the owner, but a police report was filed.

When she was dealing with psoriasis, Joey Krzeminski booked facials at Premier by Dead Sea.

"I had a bad feeling," said Krzeminski. "And I really just, I wish I would have trusted myself."

On her third appointment, Krzeminski said the owner touched places he should not have been touching, like too far up her legs. He was breathing heavily for about 10 minutes while a towel was placed over her face during a facial.

Then, she said he asked her to remove her top so he can massage wrinkles out of her chest area. She lowered her towel and said he went straight to touching her breasts.

"Just went straight there, " said Krzeminski. "And he was just like, 'How does it feel when I touch you?' And he got really close to my ear and I was like, 'What the f---?' Like, I just went 'What?' He's like, 'How does it feel when I touch you?' and I was, I didn't say anything. I was just, I was really shocked and I was really scared. I didn't know what to do."

The Kentwood Police Department interviewed the owner of Premier by Dead Sea a few days after Krzeminski's report.

According to the police report, two detectives asked where on the body he massages a client. He said everywhere on the body, however, "they do not massage anywhere where the customer does not consent."

The police report shows the owner did not deny he massaged Krzeminski's breasts, but said it was not done in a sexual or assaulting way. He said she pulled the wrap down herself.

In the report, the owner said it is rare for him to give breast massages. The detective asked why he would ask Krzeminski if he could massage her breasts when he doesn't ask all his other clients this as well. The report explains he did not have an answer.

The report ends the interview explaining the owner said he would like her to know nothing he did was sexual to him, and he is sorry if she felt violated. He never meant to make her feel uncomfortable.

The case was handed over to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office. After reviewing, it was decided there was not enough evidence to charge the owner with criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree.

"I feel like legally, his word has been more effective than mine," said Krzeminski. "It's really frustrating. It's disgusting."

You can read 13 ON YOUR SIDE's full report on the allegation here.

