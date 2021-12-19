x
GRFD responding to fire on Woodlawn Street SE

GRFD is reporting that the fire is impacting a garage that is connected to a home.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department is responding to a fire at a residence in the 400 block of Woodlawn Street SE.

GRFD reports that the fire is impacting a garage that is connected to a home. First responders reportedly noticed a column of smoke coming from the building. Upon investigation, smoke was also coming from the front door. 

GRFD Units are arriving on the scene of a structure fire in the 400 blk of Woodlawn SE. Engine 2 reported a column of...

Posted by Grand Rapids Fire Department on Sunday, December 19, 2021

13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew headed to the scene.

The area of the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

