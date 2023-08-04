Work continues to clean up diesel spill on Lake Michigan

Crews from the vessel Manitowoc's Oil Spill Removal Organization are on scene cleaning up the diesel spill.

MANISTEE, Mich. — Crews continue to work to clean up a diesel spill on Lake Michigan caused by a hull breach in the vessel Manitowoc.

The U.S. Coast Guard initially responded to the spill just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug 2.

The Manitowoc is a 612-foot bulk carrier vessel whose homeport is Cleveland, OH.

The Coast Guard says that they are working alongside other state and local agencies to address the spill on the lake.

The Manitowoc activated their Oil Spill Removal Organization team to work to clean up the spill.

The Coast Guard says that the vessel is no longer leaking any fuel after a transfer of the diesel lowered the level below the hull breach. The hole has been plugged and temporary repairs have been made, authorities report.

The Coast Guard surveyed the spill and said that, "A visible sheen was located between Portage Lake and the Portage Point Wood Reserve. The sheen is estimated to be 2 nautical miles long and .75 nautical miles wide. The closest to shore is .5 nautical miles from the Portage Point Woods Preserve."

Multiple agencies are assessing possible damage to shorelines but have not reported any impacts from the spill.

The public is asked to stay away from the affected areas and asked not to attempt to save wildlife. If you have spotted any area where the diesel reaches the shoreline, you are asked to call (231) 723-6241.

The Coast Guard says there is no known or expected impact to drinking water.

The investigation into the cause of the spill is still ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.