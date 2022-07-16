After pandemic hiatus, Workout in the Park returns to Zeeland

Join fitness experts for a free workout in the park.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ZEELAND, Mich. — Are you ready to kick off your wellness and fitness journey but have been waiting for the right inspiration?

A popular fitness is back this year after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

Workout in the Park is returning to Zeeland this month.

Join fitness experts for a free workout in the park.

It’ll be a combination of cardio, core, strength, and more.

You don’t have to be an exercise junkie to participate. All ages and fitness levels are welcome to join.

“I think it will be the perfect jumpstart for people and getting them back into remembering the importance of movement and of health. And to have people surrounding you and supporting you and doing it with you can oftentimes just be a great encouragement and a great way to get people back on track,” Amanda Villareal, fitness expert, said.

There will be health and wellness products given away during the event.

Workout in the Park is Saturday, July 30 starting at 9 a.m. at Lawrence Street Park in Zeeland.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.