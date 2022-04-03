It's your last weekend to experience World of Winter in Grand Rapids

The final weekend of World of Winter in Grand Rapids is this weekend! Here's what you can expect to see.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With spring moving into West Michigan it's time to put winter behind us. That also means it's time to put a close on this year's World of Winter as well.

While most of the ice sculptures have melted away, there are still several events to take in this weekend and the more substantial art installations are still in place. You can find a map of exhibit locations by CLICKING HERE.

As for events this weekend, there will be plenty to do as warmer weather moves into West Michigan on Saturday.

Starting at 11 am Saturday and lasting through 6 pm there will be food trucks at 555 Monroe Ave. NW. These trucks will be there again on Sunday as well. Additionally there will be a DJ Night at 555 Monroe from 7 pm to 10 pm with live music and dancing.

Then on Sunday, while it will be getting colder, there's still events to get out and enjoy. Outdoor movies including Spies in Disguise at 1 pm and Star Wars: The Force Awakens at 4 pm will be taking place at Studio Park. The movies are free, but you will need to bring your own blanket and chairs.

Raul Alvarez, a spokesperson for World of Winter, is hopeful that the nice weather Saturday will bring in a decent turnout for the final weekend of this year's event.

Alvarez told 13 On Your Side that while attendance numbers won't come out until after the event ends, the Valentine's Day weekend saw 316,000 on foot downtown, a 72% increase from 2021. He's hopeful these numbers will translate through the entirety of this year's event as well.

You can find out more information about world of winter on their website, LINKED HERE.

