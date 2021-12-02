Out and About: Valent-ICE takes over downtown Grand Rapids

Over 80 ice sculptures scattered across downtown Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — If you are looking for something fun to do this Valentine’s Day weekend you can check out over 80 ice sculptures all throughout downtown Grand Rapids.

Valent-ice allows you to get some exercise and explore the streets of Grand Rapids while enjoying the beauty of frozen art.

You can join one of the guided Ice Sculpture Walking Tours or do a self-guided tour using an ice sculpture map. All tours start at Rosa Parks Circle. First come, first served with a 25 person maximum. They do ask that you please bring your masks and practice social distancing.

There will be live craving events all weekend long and the ice sculptures are left out until Mother Nature melts them away.

The World of Winter festival takes advantage of the cold weather and allows a safe option to get out and about in downtown Grand Rapids. There is a wide variety of free and socially distant events.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.