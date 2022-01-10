13OYS Morning Team explores the World of Winter

All told there are more than 40 unique interactive art installations this year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's a celebration of all things winter in Michigan! The World of Winter is happening in downtown Grand Rapids all the way into March. The 13 ON YOUR SIDE Morning team put on their warmest outfits to scope out some of the coolest attractions.

The team started at the Blue Bridge where colorful polar bears are marching their way East. The installation is called Massimals Polar Bears by Scroggin Studio.

Next, they headed to Ah-Nab-Awen Park where huge inflatable bunnies are enjoying the hillside. The installation is called Bunnies of Intrude by Parer Studio.

Finally they met up with Ice Guru Randy Finch to see the amazing ice sculptures he is creating for this year's event. A life-size piano is one of the highlights.

All told there are more than 40 unique interactive art installations this year, and there will be more than 50 ice sculptures on display.

To learn more about World of Winter and this year's exhibits, visit their website.

