Wrong-way drunk driver who crashed into, killed Grand Rapids art student sentenced to 3.5 years

Ashley Guadalupe Rodriguez-Hernandez was found to have a BAC over the legal limit at the time of the crash. Police said she was headed south on US 131 northbound.
Credit: 61st District Court
Ashley Guadalupe Rodriguez-Hernandez was charged with one count of OWI causing death and one count of reckless driving causing death.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday a Kent County judge sentenced the driver who admitted to driving drunk and traveling in the wrong direction on US-131 last March, killing a 21-year-old Grand Rapids student in a car crash. 

Ashley Guadalupe Rodriguez-Hernandez was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of US-131 in March 2022 when she hit another car head-on killing, Willow Yon. 

Yon was a third-year student at the Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University.

The initial crash resulted in two other crashes, including a tanker truck and another vehicle. The drivers of the other vehicles did not have any reported injuries.

Yon and Rodriguez-Hernandez were both taken to the hospital where Willow Yon died. 

Credit: Courtesy of Willow Yon's family
Willow Yon, age 21, died in a wrong-way crash in Grand Rapids.

Court documents show that Rodriguez-Hernandez was found to have a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .114%, over the legal limit of .08%. The BAC was taken from a blood sample that was taken from her prior to her treatment at the hospital.

At the end of January, Rodriguez-Hernandez pleaded guilty to the reckless driving count and is expected back in court for her sentencing on March 8.

On Wednesday, the judge handed her a sentence of 42 months or about 3.5 years. 

