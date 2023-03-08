Wrong-way drunk driver who crashed into, killed Grand Rapids art student sentenced to 3.5 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday a Kent County judge sentenced the driver who admitted to driving drunk and traveling in the wrong direction on US-131 last March, killing a 21-year-old Grand Rapids student in a car crash.
Ashley Guadalupe Rodriguez-Hernandez was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of US-131 in March 2022 when she hit another car head-on killing, Willow Yon.
Yon was a third-year student at the Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University.
The initial crash resulted in two other crashes, including a tanker truck and another vehicle. The drivers of the other vehicles did not have any reported injuries.
Yon and Rodriguez-Hernandez were both taken to the hospital where Willow Yon died.
Court documents show that Rodriguez-Hernandez was found to have a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .114%, over the legal limit of .08%. The BAC was taken from a blood sample that was taken from her prior to her treatment at the hospital.
At the end of January, Rodriguez-Hernandez pleaded guilty to the reckless driving count and is expected back in court for her sentencing on March 8.
On Wednesday, the judge handed her a sentence of 42 months or about 3.5 years.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.