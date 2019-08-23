ROCKFORD, Mich. — What's better than a great deal on popular shoes? Getting a great deal and having the proceeds go towards a good cause.

The United Way Super Mega Warehouse Sale is back! Shoppers can get deals on footwear and apparel from Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Keds, Hush Puppies -- at discounts of up to 70% off retail price.

And to make things better, all the net proceeds from the one-day sale will be donated to United Way's Community Grant Fund -- which supports food, housing, youth education and job training services.

The United Way Super Mega Warehouse Sale is the Heart of West Michigan United Way's biggest single-day fundraiser.

It's happening on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Wolverine Worldwide warehouse located at 9300 Courtland Dr. in Rockford. Be sure to RVSP on Facebook.

For more information, visit the Heart of West Michigan United Way's website.

