Wyoming cemetery discards family decorations that go against policies

WYOMING, Mich. — Several people with loved ones buried at Resurrection Cemetery in Wyoming saw their decorations that they had left at graves, removed and left in a pile in the back of the property.

“I was told by my daughter's aunt that she went over there to visit the grave that there was no decorations or anything like that. And I found that to be odd. Because I was just there on Sunday, and it had all of her decorations, said Lindsay Martinez, who has a daughter and other family members buried at the cemetery.

Martinez said she contacted the cemetery previously and was told they don't notifiy family members when items are removed, and found her decorations underneath the decorations of other families.

“I had to dig through all of those decorations and stuff of other people that have brought things to their loved ones that have just so I can be able to find my daughter's decorations so I can be able to have them with me because they had pictures of my daughter to the decorations that were left at the graves.”

The decorations are how Martinez says she and others help remember their loved ones. The Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids issued the following statement in response to the matter:

“We understand the importance to families of remembering and honoring their loved ones’ lives through flowers and decorations left at their gravesites. Families are required to abide by the policy provided by the Diocese of Grand Rapids Catholic Cemeteries in placing decorations. Items that do not meet the policy standards are removed as they create hazards for both cemetery staff and visitors. Families who wish to gather items that may have been removed should contact the cemetery.”

Martinez, while understanding the policies, wants to see some adjustments to be more considerate of grieving families.

“They can send out an email, some kind of letterhead or something like that, to let loved ones know, hey, you know, so that your family does not, you know, get the chance of getting their things.”

She stated that the staff at the cemetery were sympathetic and happy that she found her daughter’s decorations and asks for the decorations left by family members to be respected.

Those who wish to gather items that may have been removed can contact the cemetery.

