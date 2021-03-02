Wyoming child care family home license summarily suspended for care, supervision violations

LARA’s actions resulted from a Jan. 21, 2021 complaint investigation conducted at the child care family home.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) has summarily suspended the child care family home license of Brittany Brown, located at 2256 Avon Avenue SW.

LARA’s actions resulted from a Jan. 21, 2021 complaint investigation conducted at the child care family home. According to LARA, the investigation found violations of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative rules.

Effective Jan. 22, the summary suspension order prohibited Brown from operating a child care family home at the current address or any other address or location.

The order also requires Brown to inform all parents of children who were in her care that her license has been suspended and that she can no longer provide child care.

