Part of WB 28th Street closed after garbage truck, semi crash

WYOMING, Mich. — Officers from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety are responding to a crash on 28th Street involving a garbage truck and a semi.

Police say the crash has shut down the westbound lanes of 28th Street between Division Avenue and Buchanan Avenue. The crash caused the garbage truck to overturn, and both vehicles are blocking traffic.

