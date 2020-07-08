Wyoming sprinkler ban affects 13 communities

The sprinkling ban will begin at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11.

WYOMING, Mich. — The City of Wyoming declared a Level Three Water Emergency Friday due to a water transmission main repair.

The city says the repair will temporarily reduce the capacity of the water system, making it necessary to declare a sprinkling ban.

The sprinkling ban will begin at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11.

The communities included in the sprinkling ban are:

Zeeland Township

Park Township

Olive Township

Blendon Township

Holland Township

Georgetown Township

Jamestown Township

Byron Township

Gaines Township

City of Hudsonville

City of Grandville

A part of the City of Kentwood

City of Wyoming

The city says the water will still be safe to drink during the repair.

Due to this extreme water emergency, the City of Wyoming will be issuing municipal civil infractions to any violators of the sprinkling ban within the City of Wyoming. The sprinkling ban will be in effect until further notice in Wyoming.

For more information, visit the City of Wyoming's website or contact the Wyoming Water Office at (616) 530-7390 or the Wyoming Water Plant at (616) 399-6511.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.