WYOMING, Mich — Thursday night in Wyoming, The Department of Public Safety held their annual award ceremony recognizing the contributions of both officers and volunteers.

Police officers and fire fighters were honored for their hard work and dedication to service throughout the year.

Award winners were nominated and chosen by their peers in their department.

2019 Officer of the Year was given to Officer Marcus Donker.

"He was awarded basically for his overall hardwork, good work ethic, really good police officer out there. making sure that the community is safe and treating people right and being a good team player," said Chief Kim Koster of Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

2019 Civilian of the Year was awarded to Todd Masula.

