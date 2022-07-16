Wyoming Department of Public Safety searching for 72-year-old female

Betty Joe Jones has onset dementia and is believed to be on foot. Her family says her phone is currently off.

WYOMING, Mich. — Betty Joe Jones, a 72-year-old female has been declared missing by the Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS).

They are asking the public for their assistance in finding her.

Jones is a black female who stands at 5'6" tall and weighs 90 lbs. She has brown eyes and wears glasses. While her family does not know the exact clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance, they know her to always wear a head scarf like in the photo provided.

She also has onset dementia, and her family says that while she does have a phone, it is currently off.

Police say she has been missing since 11:15 a.m. and is believed to be on foot as her vehicle is still parked in her driveway. That location is in Copley SW, Wyoming.

If you have any information that could help locate Betty Joe Jones, the WDPS asks you to call 9-1-1 or them at 616-530-7300.

