Wyoming Department of Public Safety phone lines down, 911 still available

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is alerting the public that the phone system is currently down as of Friday night around 9:15 p.m.

The department is unable to receive incoming calls or make outgoing calls at this time.

If you are in need of police or fire assistance you are asked to call 911.

The department will notify the public when the phone lines are back up.

