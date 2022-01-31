Pedestrian struck by semi truck, killed

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616-530-7300.

WYOMING, Mich. — One person was killed Monday evening after being struck by a semi truck in Wyoming.

Police say the incident happened around 8 p.m. at 54th Street and Division Avenue. A semi truck was traveling eastbound on 54th Street when it struck a pedestrian crossing the street in the crosswalk. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The identification of the victim is being withheld at this time.

This incident remains under investigation. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616-530-7300.

