Organizers invite you to a 'backyard firework show' on July 4 in Wyoming

The group has been putting on their own backyard firework show since 2013.

WYOMING, Mich. — A group of friends from Wyoming celebrates the Fourth of July with an annual tradition: hosting their own firework show for anyone to enjoy.

"This started as just some friends who absolutely love the 4th of July," said Nikki Fennema in a Facebook post. "We absolutely love putting on this show for everyone."

The show can be seen from the parking lot at Planet Fitness and Tractor Supply off 68th Street near US 131.

"One guy in general pours his heart into a great show for everyone to enjoy," Fennema said.

Another one of the friends, Bill Lee commented on why the holiday and gathering is important to him, explaining he and his fiancée have friends and family in the military.

"Independence you know? Freedom. And it's fun to blow stuff up," said Lee

Lee explained that the group of about twelve people spends the whole day setting up for the show, and the whole year getting ready for the next show.

"It gets crazier every year," Lee said. "It was just to entertain ourselves until we realized how many people we attract."

The show will take place on July 4th, starting at about 10 pm. Fennema explained they start their show a little later to allow families to go to other shows first and catch theirs on the way home.

The group said they try to hold the show on the Fourth of July, but if the weather doesn't cooperate they will plan on rescheduling.

