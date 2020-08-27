Wyoming, Grand Rapids fire crews called to business fire

According to Kent County Dispatch the call came in around 8:45 p.m.

WYOMING, Mich. — Wednesday night firefighters were dispatched to Modular Transportation in Wyoming after a fire broke out.

According to Kent County Dispatch the call came in around 8:45 p.m. and fire crews were still on scene as of 9:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Dispatch said there was no word of any injuries and what sparked the fire is unknown at the time. Modular Transportation is located at 393 Mart Street SW.

