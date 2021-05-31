Wyoming holds Memorial Day ceremony

For those in attendance, the ceremony served as a reminder of those lost.

WYOMING, Mich — To honor those who gave their lives for their country, the city of Wyoming held its annual memorial ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Garden Monday at 7 p.m. Mayor Jack Poll emceed the ceremony and the Lee High School band also performed.

“I think it is helpful to the veterans to see that people are still remembering them and the sacrifices they did make, and the young people too, they see that people of our age, we really do honor our country and the people that helped protect us,” said Marie Kopp.

Army veteran Jill Hinton Wolfe, who is also an advocate for military-connected students and their families at GVSU, delivered a keynote speech during the ceremony.

