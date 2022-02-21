x
Police investigating random stabbing in Wyoming

Police say injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. The public should take precautions at this time.
Credit: Wyoming Department of Public Safety
WYOMING, Mich. — Police are investigating a stabbing at a Wyoming Meijer Monday night.

Police say the stabbing happened at the Meijer on Clyde Park Avenue SW just before 8 p.m. Two victims were located inside the store and transported to a hospital for treatment. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police confirmed that the stabbing was a random act. The motive is still unclear.

Police are still attempting to locate the suspect, who fled the scene before officers arrived. He is described as a Black man wearing a camouflage coat, black tactical pants, black boots and a red beanie. Police say he was last known to have a large knife.

Credit: Wyoming Department of Public Safety
Police say the public should call 911 if the suspect is seen.

Residents are encouraged to use caution and not approach the suspect. If he is seen, call 911. 

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616)530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616)774-2345; 1-866- 774-2345; or https://www.silentobserver.org. 

The investigation remains ongoing.

