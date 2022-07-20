Wyoming Police Department reveals 'success' with license plate scanning system

Since Wyoming Police Department installed their new Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reading system in March, arrests have gone up.

WYOMING, Mich. — The latest high tech license plate readers are now used in Wyoming.

The police department is sharing results of its first few months with this license plate scanning technology.

Since Wyoming Police Department installed their new Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reading system in March, arrests have gone up.

"We've had 19 arrests that have come out of vehicles that have been identified from the license plate reader as either being stolen or involved in some type of crime," says Captain Eric Wiler with the Wyoming PD.

That's in addition to 15 stolen cars recovered using the cameras, as well.

"We have just seen enormous success by Wyoming police with this technology so far," says Holly Beilin with Flock Safety, the company that makes the cameras.

So, what's so important about a license plate?

"When you ask a detective, when a case lands on your desk, what's the most useful actionable lead you can actually have, very often they will tell you a license plate," says Beilin.

They can be used to solve all types of crime.

"It's everything from recovering several stolen vehicles, including a stolen semi truck, all the way to helping solve homicides," says Beilin.

"We've had a missing person that somebody had dementia, and it passed the camera and we're able to locate that person," says Captain Wiler.

The system works when a car drives past a camera. Photos are taken of the license plate, and immediately filtered through several national crime databases. If the plate number matches any in those databases, officers know in minutes.

"Local law enforcement in the area will actually get a real time alert in seconds to their smartphone, to the MDT on their patrol car, their laptop, wherever they choose to get that alert, but they know immediately they need to go after and hopefully apprehend that vehicle," says Beilin.

But the Wyoming Police Department says its more than just the arrests made. It's helping cover more ground than their officers could alone.

"Instead of having more police officers on the road, we can put these in areas where we know we're having high crime," says Wiler.

Wyoming Police Department says the cameras are only targeting those more violent crimes, they aren't used to give out traffic violations. They also can not see inside the vehicle, they just read the plates.

