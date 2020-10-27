Wyoming police investigating armed robbery at party store

Police said around 2:30 p.m. a suspect stole merchandise from ABC Party Store on 28th Street SW.

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Saturday afternoon.

Police said around 2:30 p.m. a suspect stole merchandise from ABC Party Store on 28th Street SW. The suspect ran out the front door and was chased by the store clerk.

When both got outside, police said a "physical altercation" occurred between the clerk and the suspect. The suspect then pulled a handgun from his waistband, police said, and pointed it at the clerk. He then went west on 28th Street.

The clerk was not injured.

Police described the suspect as a white man between 40 and 50 years old. He is 5-foot-3 and 165 pounds with blond or white hair. Police said he was wearing a dark colored face mask, a black coat, dark pants, brown cowboy style boots and has a tattoo on his neck.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the suspect to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

