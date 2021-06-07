Wyoming police investigating shooting that injured 2

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming police or Silent Observer.

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is investigating an overnight shooting that injured two people.

Police say the shooting occurred around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot in the 3900 block of Roger B. Chaffee Memorial Boulevard.

Two men were shot and transported privately to an area hospital. One sustained minor injuries and was released after treatment. The second victim was seriously injured, but is expected to survive, according to police.

There is no information available on the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-234.

