FOUND: Wyoming Police find missing, endangered 86-year-old man

WYOMING, Mich. — UPDATE (11/12/2022 @ 1:50 p.m.): Robert Edward Pearce has been found safe and is back with his family, Wyoming Police say.

Original Story (11/12/2022 @ 12:24 p.m.): Police are searching for an elderly man who they say is missing and endangered out of Wyoming.

Robert Edward Pearce, 86, was reported missing Saturday morning. His family says he has early stages of Alzheimer's and is diabetic, and he does not have his medication.

Pearce is 5’8”, 170 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes. It is unknown was clothes he was wearing, but he may have a "scruffy" beard, his family says.

He was last seen in the area of US-31 and James Street near the City of Holland around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

He is driving a dark blue, 2015 Ford F-150 with matching dark blue topper and Michigan license plate 1K1475.

Pearce does not have a cellphone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616)530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616)774-2345.

