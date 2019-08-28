WYOMING, Mich. — A group of Godfrey-Lee students were offered candy and a ride to school by someone in a van, according to the Wyoming Police Department.

The "suspicious incident" happened at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the van was pulling out of a driveway when the children were walking on a public sidewalk.

There was a "short, non-confrontational interaction" between the students and the person in the van, the Wyoming Police said, and the children walked away.

Police do not know the intent of the person in the van and is still under investigation. To combat this incident, there will be an increased police presence around the school district during times when students are entering and leaving school.

Here is Superintendent Polston and the Wyoming Police Department's advice when walking to and from school:

Walk in pairs or small groups

Wear reflective clothing

Walk on sidewalks and use pedestrian crosswalks

When possible, report safe arrival to a loved one

Be aware of your surroundings and don't hesitate to call police if you see something or someone suspicious

