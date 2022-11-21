Wyoming Police searching for 63-year-old woman

Gerrie Lynn Heyman was last seen in the area of Lake Michigan Drive and Wilson in Walker.

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Gerrie Lynn Heyman, who was last seen Monday morning.

Heyman is 63-years-old and is considered vulnerable, investigators say. She lives at an adult care facility in Wyoming, but was last seen in the area of Lake Michigan Drive and Wilson in Walker around 9 a.m.

She is 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighs 156 lbs. Heyman was described as having long gray hair, and was wearing gray sweatpants, a long brown coat and carrying a yellow bag.

With the winter storm recently passing, the police is concerned for her safety. They ask that if anyone has seen Heyman to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or their local police agency.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.