Wyoming police seeking help finding missing man

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 36-year-old Anthony Scott Adrianse.

Adrianse was last seen leaving his home near Burton Street and Burlingame Avenue SW in the City of Wyoming around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2023. He left his residence driving a gray 2013 Honda Accord 4-door with Michigan registration EJH3217.

Police say Adrianse has not been heard from or seen since that day. He is a white male, around 6'0" tall and 200 pounds. He has long, dark brown hair which he usually wears in a ponytail.

"We do find it concerning that we have not been able to locate this individual nor have any of his family members," said Wyoming Police to 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

Wyoming police are continuing to investigate his disappearance, anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming Police detectives at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345; 1-866-774-2345; or silentobserver.org.

