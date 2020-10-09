Wyoming police to increase patrols amid crime surge

Effective immediately, a team of police officers, along with the normal patrol squad, will be deployed at certain time frames in certain areas.

WYOMING, Mich. — Following a recent surge in crime, police in Wyoming will be increasing patrols, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS).

Recently, cities throughout West Michigan have seen an increase in shots fired, commercial burglary and stolen auto cases. As a result, Wyoming Police are assigning extra staff.

Effective immediately, a team of police officers, along with the normal patrol squad, will be deployed at certain time frames in certain areas, according to a news release from the WDPS.

“The officers will focus on deterrence, prevention, and apprehension regarding these and other crimes,” the release reads. “Officers will be conducting high visibility preventive patrols and will be responding to and investigating suspicious circumstances.”

The department is also calling on the community to aid in investigations and crime prevention. Community members are asked to contact the Wyoming Police with any information regarding crimes in the city.

Tips can be submitted by calling Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

