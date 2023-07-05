Man handcuffed during active situation at a home in Wyoming

The man has not yet been identified.

WYOMING, Mich. — A man has been arrested following a Sunday afternoon active situation in Wyoming.

What led to the situation is unknown, but it happened at a home in the 1400 block of Whiting Street.

The area was blocked off with police cars, a mobile command center, and an EMS truck.

A SWAT team was also present.

The man handcuffed at the home has not yet been identified.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has sent a crew to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

