Wyoming woman missing, in need of medication

WYOMING, Mich. — A woman has been missing from her Wyoming home since 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, the Police Department says.

Deloris Douglas is 80 years old, African American, 5'03" tall and around 240 pounds. She has short hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a knitted black hat, black capri pants and a blue shirt.

Family last saw her when she left her residence Saturday afternoon and has not been reached since.

Her vehicle is also missing. She drove away in her dark blue Chrysler Town and County minivan with handicapped registration 8344L2 on a Michigan plate.

Douglas requires medication that she does not have. Her family is concerned for her well-being.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety ask anyone with information on Deloris’s location to call 911 or the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616)530-7300.

