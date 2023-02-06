Two 19-year-olds arrested after gunfight in Wyoming

The men had an ongoing dispute, authorities said.

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming authorities said one man was hurt after exchanging shots with another man Sunday evening.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety arrested two 19-year-olds and took them to the Kent County jail to face felonious assault charges.

It all started around 8:30 p.m. when dispatchers sent officers to a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of Galewood Avenue Southwest.

When officers made it to the area, they found numerous shell casings.

Officers believe some people showed up to a home on Galewood Avenue just south of Burton avenue in a vehicle, when one of the men got out of the car to fire off several shots at a house.

A 19-year-old man came outside of the house and fired shots back at the car as it was leaving.

Authorities said no one inside the home was hurt, and also identified the man who fired shots at the car. They also recovered the weapon they believe the 19-year-old used.

Later on, authorities learned of another 19-year-old man who was at a local hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers learned he was likely involved in the shooting at the home on Galewood Avenue and was arrested after receiving treatment at the hospital.

Authorities recovered the vehicle involved in the shooting. They have not located the gun they believe he used in the altercation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345; 1-866-774-2345; or https://www.silentobserver.org.

