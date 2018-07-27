WYOMING, Mich. - An SUV belonging to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety was involved in an overnight crash that shutdown northbound U.S. 131.

It happened just after 2 a.m. just north of M-6 on Friday, July 27. One officer was on their way to the Kent County Jail around 1:55 a.m. with a prisoner when they were almost hit by a wrong-way driver on U.S. 131 near 28th Street. That officer notified the department of situation and all available units responded.

One witness, who was interviewed by Kent County deputies, said the wrong-way driver was in a truck that was headed south in the northbound lanes of the freeway.

That witness also said the officers tried to use their high beams and spotlight to get the driver to stop, but eventually there was a collision between the two near 54th Street. The truck then crashed into a cement median.

The two police officers inside the SUV were injured. They were treated and released from a local hospital. The male driver, and lone occupant of the second vehicle, was also treated and released from the hospital. There is no word yet on the charges he is facing.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 131 were shut down while crews investigated and cleaned up the crash. By about 3:30 a.m., the freeway reopened.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

