WYOMING, Mich. - Many bargain shoppers in West Michigan will need to find a new flea market after this month.

The 28th Street Flea Market will close July 28 due to the pending sale of the property, according to Emily Loeks, director of community affairs for Studio C, which owns the property.

The flea market has been operating for 50 years at the site of the former Beltline Drive-In Theater at 1400 28th St. SW. This past weekend, signs went up announced the closure later this month.

Plans for a new development haven't been finalized, but officials have been looking into mixed-use development including housing and apartments.

Stephanie Castro Awwww how sad, 🙈 I'm going to miss the pulga.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.