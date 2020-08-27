Authorities investigating pedestrian crash on 28th Street

The condition of the person hit was not immediately released.

WYOMING, Mich. — Authorities in Wyoming are investigating a pedestrian crash that happened on 28th Street SE Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. on 28th Street SE near Division Avenue, near the Beltline Bar.

It was not clear what led up to the crash. Police did not release the condition of the person hit.

While authorities investigated the scene and cleaned up, 28th Street SE in the area was closed -- but it has since reopened.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

