WYOMING, Mich. - Another portion of Lee Middle & High School collapsed over the weekend.

Deputies from the Kent County Sheriff's Department say they responded to the school at around 9 p.m. Sunday, June 24.

According to a release from the district, the second floor collapsed straight down onto the first floor. The building was empty and there were no injuries in the incident.

The district has been working with contractors from Interstate Restoration and engineers and architects from Wiss, Janney and Elster Associates to take down the wall of the affected area and on Friday, June 21, 2019 discovered that area became too unstable to continue the work.

The roof collapse on Sunday did not cause more damage and the debris was contained.

The district plans on sharing the findings from the work and surveying once its complete. There is no timetable for when the renovations will be completed.

Earlier this month, a portion of the roof on the west side of the building also collapsed. No students were there because school was already out of session. No one was injured in that incident.

