WYOMING, Mich. — A 5-year-old Wyoming girl who was reported missing after her grandmother took her out for dinner Saturday and never returned has been found safe.

Gaudy Rodriguez-Romero was located and is in the custody of law enforcement in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Wyoming Police said Monday that they believed her grandmother, Ingrid Romeros-Baquedano, 39, may have been trying to travel with the girl to Honduras.

EARLIER: Grandmother could be trying to travel to Honduras with her 5-year-old granddaughter

Romeros-Baquedano has not been located yet, but she is not believed to be in any danger.

Police did not indicate the circumstances leading up to finding Rodriguez-Romero. However, detectives will continue to investigate.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.