WYOMING, Mich. - Another wall has collapsed at the Lee Middle & High School.

Deputies from the Kent County Sheriff's Department say they responded to the school at around 9 p.m. Sunday, June 24.

There are no reports of injuries.

On June 6, a portion of the roof on the west side of the building also collapsed. No students were there because school was already out of session. No one was injured in that incident.