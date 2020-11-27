At least 1 person injured after car crashes into Wyoming home

A man was taken to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries are not yet known.

WYOMING, Mich. — At least one person was sent to the hospital after a car crashed into a home in Wyoming early Friday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m., near the intersection of Colerain and Clyde Park.

Kent County Dispatch told 13 ON YOUR SIDE a 4-door sedan was speeding in the area when it crashed through the front wall of the home, pinning one of the homeowners in his bed.

Fire crews from Wyoming Fire Department used a wrecker to free the man. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but the extent of his injuries are not yet known.

Dispatch also said there was a woman inside the home at the time of the crash, but she was not in the bedroom. It's not clear yet if she or the driver involved were injured.

Around 4:30 a.m., the car was pulled from the home. Fire crews remain on scene to continue cleaning up.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.