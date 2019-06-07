WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is investigating after a body was found in a car parked at a Home Depot on 54th Street SW.

The victim was identified Monday as 54-year-old Stewart Wayne Bateson of Grand Rapids.

Lt. Eric Wiler with the Wyoming DPS said the initial investigation indicates the person had been living out of the vehicle and has been dead for several days.

No foul play is suspected.

The case will remain under investigation pending an autopsy.

